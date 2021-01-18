Phyllis R. (Zimmerman) Ziner, of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Middleton and Lynnfield, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021 at the age of 83 after a brief illness.

She was born in Malden and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Hilda Zimmerman.

Her family and friends meant the world to her. Phyllis leaves her four children Ronda Ziner and her husband Charles Perkins, Jr. of North Andover, Larry and his wife Michelle of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Jonathan and his wife Mariellen of Danvers, and Andrew Ziner of Boxford. She also leaves 11 loving grandchildren who knew her as Grammie Phyl: Rachel, Nicole, Alisha, Joshua, Jackie, Rebekah, Olex, Ethan, Jakob, Anna, and Elizabeth; and two great-grandchildren, Bree and William.

She leaves her sister who she talked to every day, Janice Liederman and her husband Steve; her brother, Burton Zimmerman and his wife, Marie, along with her nephew Eric Liederman and her niece Amy Scudieri. In addition, she is survived by her former husband Saul.

When she lived in Mass­achusetts, she worked as a cosmetic specialist and volunteered for many organizations over the years (ORT, PTO, Lynnfield New Comers, Kidney Foundation, United Cerebral Palsy), to name a few. We will all remember how she loved her mahjong and canasta games where there was more talk than play. Her last seven years in Delray Beach were full of special friends who were more like family. One of her favorite past times was sitting in her lanai and entertaining.

A celebration of Phyllis’s life will be held later in the year when all her loved ones can safely be together. Contributions can be made to help her grandson Joshua with his medical bills at Help Hope Live.