ANDOVER – Temple Emanuel’s Social Justice Shabbat service on Jan. 15 paid tribute to the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. through the experiences of Andover resident Ian Dowe who recounted his journey from Jamaica to the South Bronx to Andover High School in the 1980s.

Dowe told the congregation via Zoom about his experiences going to Andover High as a young Black man who was fostered by a Jewish family as part of A Better Chance of Andover program in the 1980s.

“As we think about this weekend and what it means,” said Dowe, 54, “I kind of was doing a little bit of a rewind and thinking about 2020 in terms of what a year it has been.”

Amid the sorrow of the coronavirus pandemic, the nation has also grappled with social strife, he said.

“As a nation, one would like to think, the Emancipation Proclamation was declared in 1863, you know, the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865, and yet today, you know, when I think about the Voting Rights Act, the Civil Rights Act, 1964, 1965, what I think about today, why do we still struggle with this issue of race? Why?”

Dowe came to Andover as a participant of A Better Chance Inc., a national nonprofit that Dowe said “gives minority kids from disparate neighborhoods throughout the United States an opportunity to come into these communities and to gain a better education and a better chance of getting into a select college and ultimately to lead to a productive, professional career.”

ABC’s students live as a family in a dorm on Main Street and are supported by academic advisors, college counselors, host families and volunteers.

Dowe was hosted by Friend Lumber owner Mark Jaffe and Marcia Glassman-Jaffe of Beverly, who at the time were a young couple living in Andover, and were members of Temple Emanuel. Glassman-Jaffe, who is a member of the Jewish Journal’s Board of Overseers, said Dowe came to live with them for five months during his time with the ABC program. During that time they were afforded the opportunity to work with him on his academics. They have since become one big family. One of the Jaffes’ daughters, Marisa Gelfand, who lives in Missouri, joined in the service on Zoom.

Dowe is a graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, and he and his wife, Allison, have four children, Justene Salomon (their ABC host daughter), 29, Maxwell, 25, Samara, 22, and Quinne, 16. He works as the senior director of demand generation for a healthcare IT company called HealthEdge in Burlington.

Dowe said his parents divorced when he was young, and his mother wound up raising two young children in Jamaica, where she dreamed of a better life for them.

“And America was that dream, and she made a concerted effort to make sure that one day my sister and I would have that opportunity to come to America to fulfill the American Dream and to improve our educational status and become the best that we can be,” Dowe said.

Dowe said it baffles him how his mother, with modest means, was able to get her children into the U.S. in the late 1970s and early 1980s, where they settled in the South Bronx.

By the grace of God, he said, a couple of educators in his middle school, a history teacher and an assistant principal, stepped in so that his life did not pivot to one of drugs and crime, introducing him to the ABC program.

Within the span of three years, Dowe went from Jamaica to the South Bronx to Andover High. Glassman-Jaffe said Dowe had to make the leap from eighth grade in the Bronx to sophomore year at Andover High.

“It was a rude awakening coming into the Andover public school system, Andover High School,” said Dowe, who thought he had been doing quite well in New York City public schools. “I thought I could navigate the academic requirements and guess what, I couldn’t. And that first semester, I didn’t.”

Dowe recalled Mark Jaffe taking him to work one day on the weekend.

“I didn’t realize I was going to get the talk,” Dowe said. “So, I got the talk and the talk was this: It was a simple proposal. The proposal was this, that ‘Hey, Ian, if you don’t improve they’re going to send you back home, OK. Your grades were abysmal, the program was built on academic success, and if you don’t improve your grades, you are going to get sent home.’”

The talk left him in tears fearful about returning to the Bronx. The Jaffes offered to help bring his grades up. Dowe said he committed to doing so. From then on, Dowe kept up his grades even as a standout three-sport athlete.

“When I look retrospectively about the social strife that is occurring,” Dowe said, “as an African-American male living in Andover, I’m often reminded when I watch the news, that as much as you may feel safe, you’re not really safe,” said Dowe. “While I feel secure, I’m often reminded of that, but it also reminds me as a person, I can’t let that stop me.”

Reflecting on King’s legacy and the events of the past year, Dowe encouraged those watching to have hard conversations with others about race in America.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Be OK to have those conversations, be OK to be a little bit uncomfortable, because through being a little bit uncomfortable, it can actually move the needle and be quite enlightening,” Dowe said.

“ABC was a great equalizer for all the students. They all thrived,” Glassman-Jaffe said. Today, they are one big family, as the Dowes and the Jaffes celebrate holidays together and act as each other’s support system.

“At a time when there is so much discord in our country, and to listen to a story like this,” said Rabbi Robert Goldstein, “it’s so incredibly inspiring, and that we are so much better than we think we are thanks to people like the Jaffes, like Ian. Thank you so much for sharing with us.”