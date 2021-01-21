BOSTON – In the wake of the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, Jewish organizations are reviewing their existing security plans.

Jeremy Yamin, director of security and operations for CJP in Boston, said that CJP’s Communal Security Initiative he manages has received “a tremendous amount” of inquiries from organizations that it works with, and that 100 different people affiliated from organizations across Massachusetts and New England registered for a Synagogue Council of Mass­achusetts webinar on security.

The riot left five dead after protesters supporting former President Trump breached the Capitol, disrupting Congressional certification of the 2020 Electoral College results. Yamin and Anti-Defamation League New England Director Robert Trestan said that important lessons were learned from the riot.

“The ability of extremists to organize [was] an important lesson,” said Trestan.

“They showed up when they said they were going to show up. What happened was not a secret.”

When the riot erupted on Jan. 6, a layered security approach was used to respond, Yamin said. The intrusion reinforced the role of this security principle but also showed “when and how that broke down,” added Yamin.

“Obviously, that it happened in the Capitol was a worst-case scenario,” Yamin said. “The protestors did get through a number of layers … Some of the layers worked.”

CJP and ADL have both held events for Jewish organizations concerned about what might happen in the future and how it might affect them.

ADL held a webinar last Friday, “Ongoing Threat Environments, Impacts, and Security Considerations,” in partnership with the Jewish Federations of North America and the Secure Community Network.

“When it comes to security,” Trestan said, “a corroboration is really important. What we’re seeing now is that the Jewish community is becoming much more connected. Different institutions, different groups are all becoming connected around this issue of security.”

One aspect of security that is attracting attention is in the online sphere. CJP conducts training in the social media and cyber arenas and recently hired a cybersecurity engineer, Yamin said.

CJP made the hire “because there have been so many incidents in the Jewish community related to social media and cyber – incidents, threats, and so on.

I think social media can become a beacon for bullies and all kinds of fringe conspiracies, some of which drift into anti-Semitism, racism, and other issues,” Yamin said.

Last week, a community notice from CJP’s Community Security Initiative stated that the team did not possess “any specific, credible information about an imminent threat” to either the New England Jewish community or interfaith religious community. However, the team added that “politics and social media have increased anti-Semitic tensions – which could fuel an incident where there is little or no advance warning.”

Trestan pointed out that one of the groups at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was from New England: a branch of the neo-Nazi, white supremacist National Social Club.

“They’re also a group that has infiltrated Black Lives Matter protests in the Boston area during the summer,” he said, “a group that has shown up at anti-mask events. They’ve already been to the State House and Beacon Hill. There’s a very clear overlap between some of the groups in the Capitol and our area.

“The atmosphere out there is the importance of being prepared,” Trestan said, adding that he has “full confidence in Massachusetts that we’re prepared, and law enforcement is going to do everything they need to keep all of us safe.”

Trestan and Yamin were both asked about individual law enforcement officials who were reportedly among the protesters in Washington on Jan. 6.

“The issues of law enforcement [officials] who participated are being investigated by individual departments,” Trestan said. “It would be different if [the departments] were not taking this seriously. They are. Give them time and space to conduct their investigations. There are multiple investigations by [departments] all over the country right now.”

“My mother emigrated from Europe in 1939,” Yamin said. “This is not 1939. Not all law enforcement is acting in this way … The vast majority of law enforcement, National Guard, military, fire departments, is incredibly supportive of the Jewish community, both in Boston and New England … and very supportive of the interfaith community as well. They are not going to let this cross a line. There should be zero tolerance.”