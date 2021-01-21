International Holocaust Remembrance Day will be held on Jan. 27 against the backdrop of an insurrection at the Capitol during which neo-Nazi and white supremacist symbols could be seen, including a rioter wearing a “Camp Auschwitz” T-shirt.

To commemorate the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp, the Lappin Foundation is inviting the community to an event that day on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. “Human Connections in a Disconnected Universe” will reflect on the past during the tumultuous times we are now experiencing.

In the lead-up to the Day of Remembrance, local Holocaust survivors reflected on their journeys, some in light of today’s troubled political climate.

In February 1945, Eric Kahn, his father, and his brother were crammed into a cattle car for a three-day journey to the Theresienstadt concentration camp in the Czech Republic, where they lived in separate quarters until liberation on May 8, 1945. Kahn, along with his younger brother and father, survived internment in the Theresienstadt camp now located in the Czech Republic.

Kahn, who is 91 and a resident of Swampscott, recently watched news reports of those who stormed the Capitol Jan. 6 wearing neo-Nazi messages on their clothing. “People can be so ignorant and it’s hard to express it,” said Kahn.

Kahn was 13 when he and his family were taken from their home in Wiesbaden, Germany, and sent to Theresienstadt until they were allowed to leave in mid-June of 1945. The camp was liberated on May 8, 1945 by the Red Army, but they had to quarantine because of a typhoid outbreak, Kahn said.

Kahn’s mother was not sent to the camp because she was born Christian and had converted to Judaism after she married. It’s part of the reason why his family was not sent right away. In 1942, all of Kahn’s classmates in his Jewish school were sent to Sobibor in German-occupied Poland, where they were murdered.

He recalls living in fear starting in 1938, having to wear the Star of David on his clothing. He couldn’t go out on the street without being accosted.

“We were discriminated against in every which way,” said Kahn, a member of Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

Theresienstadt was advertised as a model settlement for elderly Jews, hiding the fact that Jews were being deported from there to concentration camps in the east. The camp was even spruced up and the Nazis shot a propaganda film there.

“Really, what I remember, I was a kid before and during the war … I experienced the cruelty and misinformation and propaganda that [Nazi leader Joseph] Goebbels fed to the Germans,” said Kahn, whose family came to New York in 1946. Kahn became an engineer and retired from General Electric in 1990.

“The propaganda of the Nazis and Hitler, it seemed like the majority of Germans believed those lies and [those] that preceded the beginning of the war – Kristallnacht, and the bombing of synagogues and the things the Germans accused Jews of doing, opposing the government, and things like that.”

Kahn was taking about the so-called Big Lie perpetrated by the Nazis that Jews were somehow to blame for Germany’s defeat in World War I.

“All these big lies, we see part of it here in this country, which is very disappointing,” said Kahn, saying there was a movement in Congress to correct the lie the election had been stolen from former President Donald Trump, but he said it was amazing to him to see how such lies could be repeated.

“There is a certain parallel,” he said of what he lived through during World War II and today’s political climate under President Trump. “Hopefully, the outcome will be different.”

Holocaust survivor Rita Kaplan, 96, lives at Brooksby Village in Peabody, having formerly lived in the Hartford area. The native of Nuremberg, Germany, is someone who counts her blessings.

She survived the Holocaust because at age 14 in 1939, she was transported to England as part of Kindertransport, during which the British government allowed unaccompanied refugee Jewish children to temporarily travel to Britain to live with host families.

Kaplan said her grandmother had a sister living in England who knew a family willing to take her in. About 7,500 Jewish children from Germany, Czechoslovakia, and Poland were rescued through Kindertransport.

“I was left with complete strangers,” she said. However, Kaplan added they were extremely good to her and they stayed in touch for the rest of their lives.

Kaplan was never physically attacked in Germany, but often enough, someone would shout at her, “schweinhund,” which Rita said means, “dirty pig.” She and other Jewish children were not allowed to go to public school, but she was fortunate to be able to go to a Jewish school.

She was transported out of Germany on Jan. 5, 1939. She recalled one girl she knew was with her on the transport and they stopped in Holland, where they were fed white bread and butter.

“It was the best meal,” Kaplan said, because by that time in Germany, the butter that was available was rancid.

Her parents were able to leave for the United States in July 1939, and Kaplan arrived on Aug. 22, 10 days before the war broke out. Kaplan’s grandparents and her mother’s sister were murdered in the camps.

“That’s why I’m counting my blessings,” Kaplan said.

Newton resident and retired Rutgers University professor Hans Fisher, 93, was among 937 passengers aboard the ocean liner the St. Louis when it left Germany in 1939. Jewish refugees boarded the boat bound for Cuba in an attempt to escape persecution after Kristallnacht.

When the boat arrived in Cuba, most of its passengers were not allowed to disembark because their landing permits were canceled. After about a week, the St. Louis was turned away with most of its Jewish passengers still on board. The ship made its way up the Florida coast, but it was not allowed to dock in the United States. It then headed back to Europe, and was allowed to dock in Antwerp, Belgium, where passengers were dispersed to the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and Holland. About 254 of the passengers ended up dying in the Holocaust.

Fisher grew up in the German city of Breslau, which is now Wroclaw in Poland. He attended a Jewish day school because Jewish children weren’t allowed to attend German schools.

Fisher’s father was picked up by the Gestapo during Kristallnacht – a wave of violent anti-Jewish pogroms – and was taken to Buchenwald on Nov. 10, 1938, Fisher said. However, since his father had served in the German Army in World War I, a lawyer friend who had gone into hiding was able to get him out of the camp on Jan, 6, 1939, with the condition he leave Germany within two weeks. The lawyer managed to get him a visa to Cuba.

Later that year, the family booked passage on the St. Louis and they set sail from Hamburg in May 1939.

Fisher was only 11 at the time, but he was well-aware of what was going on.

“We were prematurely old,” he said.

He recalled that after the ship was turned away from Havana, it sailed off the coast of Florida.

“[President Franklin] Roosevelt got the Coast Guard to chase it away,” Fisher said. The ship was also turned away from Canada, which Fisher said did not want to accept any Jewish refugees.

When the St. Louis finally arrived in Antwerp, the Jewish Joint Distribution Committee helped arranged visas to four European countries, with each taking a quarter of the passengers.

“We did it by lot,” Fisher said. His best friend and his mother were allowed to stay in Belgium, and Fisher’s family was allowed to go to France.

However, this was not the end of Fisher’s adventure.

Once in France after the war had started and with the Germans advancing, his father was able to get them visas to Cuba for a second time. But with the Nazis sinking vessels in the Atlantic, their boat joined a convoy and British warships escorted them to New York. There, his mother, sister, and he wound up on Ellis Island before they were able to get a boat to Havana to be reunited with his father. They obtained their papers to go to the United States in 1941, and the family wound up settling in New Jersey. With two of his sons working as doctors in Massachusetts, he eventually came to live in Newton.

Fisher said he holds no grudge against the U.S. for not allowing the St. Louis to dock. He recalled attending a State Department-sponsored event at which officials apologized to the former passengers. He recalled a young woman employed by the State Department asking him how he felt about the U.S.

“It wasn’t the United States,” he said he told her. “The United States is an objective concept, it was people who did this. It was Roosevelt who didn’t let us in. … for God’s sake, it’s people who are responsible for bad deeds and good deeds.”

The International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration on Jan. 27 will feature a three-generation family presentation with Holocaust survivor, author, and poet Judith H. Sherman. Later in the week, on Jan. 31, at 11 a.m., the Lappin Foundation and the Teen Antisemitism Task Force will hold a conversation on Zoom with former neo-Nazi Christian Picciolini, an award-winning TV producer, speaker, author, and peace advocate.

To register and get the Zoom links, go to lappinfoundation.org.