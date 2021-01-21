Breaking news of the insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6 was accompanied by a litany from many in the media, public, and even law enforcement expressing “disbelief” and “shock” and feeling “stunned” or at least general surprise. In truth, the assault on the Capitol was the most widely advertised terror attack in modern American history.

Days before the breach, ADL published a blog warning that various organizers had filed for at least four permits related to the Jan. 6 rallies. These included a Capitol lawn “Stop the Steal/Wild Protest” rally organized by right-wing provocateur Ali Alexander, a “Trump March” at Freedom Plaza organized by Women for America First, a march led by James Epley of South Carolina from the Mall to the Capitol lawn and a “MAGA Wild” rally organized by the Eighty Percent Coalition. A fifth event, “Operation Occupy the Capitol” was promoted on social media.

If the rally titles alone were not enough of a warning, the online chatter amongst extremists was crystal clear and alarming. On “TheDonald.Win” forum, users shared messages filled with violent rhetoric directed at a wide range of perceived enemies. In response to a user who wondered what happens if Congress ignores “evidence” that President Trump won the election, a user wrote, “Storm the capitol” and another added, “My truck is lifted and I have a plow on it right now. What do you need Mr. President?” In a separate thread about Congress, someone wrote, “Please, I dare them to defy the constitution while millions of patriots are anxiously waiting to hang them and gun them down in the streets like the tyrants they are.”

Many ignored what the extremists themselves were telling the world of their plans for action. Most people never imagined the rhetoric would rise to this level of violence nor that anyone, in their right minds, would equate “patriotism” with storming the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to overthrow the government by force. Nonetheless, leaders of the insurrection should have been taken at their literal, well-broadcast word because they each have a well-known and recent history of carrying out their professed acts of violence.

In April of 2020, a toxic mix of militia members, boogalooers, Trump supporters and others protested outside the Michigan statehouse in Lansing – one waving a sign reading “Tyrants get the rope.” It didn’t take long for the armed protesters to force their way inside where they confronted law enforcement who were trying to protect the building and its inhabitants. Some of those protesters were arrested several months later for their roles in an alleged militia plot to kidnap the governor of Michigan. In September, Proud Boys, militia members, and other right-wing protesters once again forced their way into the Michigan capitol.

Last August, right-wing anti-lockdown protesters stormed the Idaho statehouse in Boise, shattering a glass door and forcing their way past police. Days before Christmas, armed right-wing protesters stormed the Oregon capitol in Salem while the state legislature was in session. At least three of the people who stormed the Oregon capitol on Dec. 21 appear to have been present at the nation’s Capitol on Jan. 6.

Following weeks of increasingly incendiary online commentary, the far right, violence-prone Proud Boys were in D.C. en masse the night before the attack, as if on stand-by for Jan. 6. The 24 hours leading up to the Capitol attack saw considerable extremist activity in D.C., including multiple fights and obscenities directed at Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and police.

The New England based neo-Nazi National Socialist Club was there too. This same group infiltrated Black Lives Matter events around Greater Boston throughout the summer. In June, they proudly displayed a flag bearing a Nazi symbol at a “Restore Sanity” rally at the Massachusetts State House. Super Happy Fun America, organizers of the June rally, also reportedly organized a convoy of buses from the Bay State to attend the Jan. 6 events in Washington.

We should not underestimate the impact of a dramatic increase of white supremacist activity in Massachusetts with Patriot Front and National Socialist Club most frequently taking responsibility. Too often, their propaganda is dismissed as being on the fringe with no ability to have an impact, yet it instills fear in those targeted by the vitriol and emboldens others to join their cause.

The movements animated by the storming of the U.S. Capitol do not represent a single ideology; but they do have much in common. They include anti-government groups who support President Trump and reject the election outcome; conspiracy theorists including QAnon, boogaloo types who see this as a step toward preventing the government from coming to take their weapons; white supremacists who thrive on chaos and division; and an emerging pro-Trump extremist movement challenging democratic processes. These groups have demonstrated how dangerous they can be, especially when they join forces. Their violent gatherings may also serve to undermine the peaceful counter-protests guaranteed by our U.S. Constitution.

Removing President Trump from social media platforms, like Twitter and Facebook, was a necessary step. However, given that users are routinely banned for far lesser violations, this move was too little and too late. Many individuals and groups have already been radicalized via mainstream social media sites. These giants need to enforce their terms of service and demonstrate moral courage by not allowing their companies to be used to traffic in hate and incite violence, no matter the rank of the perpetrator. Incitement to violence is not a protected right. The cherished American value of free speech does not afford anyone the right to incite violence, let alone fuel a national insurrection. The ADL-led Stop Hate For Profit campaign is committed to holding social media companies accountable.

We have a collective responsibility to adhere to a moral compass that stands up to all forms of hate, deprives conspiracy theories of oxygen, and recognizes that justice, equity and human decency are amongst the pillars of democracy.

Extremists have been especially coddled and encouraged since Charlottesville. Their Jan. 6 insurrection was a crescendo built over years and culminated in an infuriatingly predictable ending to Trump’s presidency. We should be angry, disgusted, and mobilized into collective action; but let’s not pretend to be surprised.

Robert Trestan is the ADL New England Regional Director and Vice President of the Western Division.