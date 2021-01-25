Gail Susan (Alter) Tregor, formerly of Salem and Marble­head, entered into rest on Jan. 20, 2021, at age 85.

She was the loving wife of the late Harris R. Tregor, and the much-loved mother of Jill (Julian), Lauren, and Shelley. Dear daughter of the late Dr. Abraham H. and B. Lillian Alter, and step-daughter of Sarah Alter.

Born March 23, 1935, Gail grew up in Quincy, and graduated from the Woodward School and Tufts University. She worked for the Town of Marblehead for 30 years and was a longtime board member of the Marblehead Employees Credit Union. She was an active member of Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead, as well as being, with Harris, co-founders of the former Temple Beth Shalom in Peabody.

Gail took joy in being of service to the community in roles both large and small, and was especially devoted to the Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization. She loved live music and theater performances, ranging from the amateur to the professional. Her many friends and family will miss her puns (good and bad), warm hugs, and great sense of humor. All of us will miss her gracious hospitality and delicious cooking, particularly the Jewish specialties.

Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Temple Emanu-El, or Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization, c/o Lois Hurwitz, 41 Gooseneck Lane, Swampscott, MA 01907.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.