Ruth L. Farber, of Peabody, entered into rest on Jan. 28, 2021 at the age of 101.

Beloved of wife of the late Irving L. Farber. Devoted mother of Gerald M. Farber and his wife Rikki of Salem, the late Allan D. Farber, the late Lawrence M. Farber, and the late Gail S. Farber. Cherished grandmother of Jill Hofer and her husband Trip and Daniel Farber and his wife Brittany. Treasured great-grandmother of Abilgail, Olivia and Charles Hofer and Mollie and Avery Farber. Dear daughter of the late Louis and Tillie Goldstein.

Due to regulation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, services for Ruth are private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ruth’s memory to Kaplan Estates, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960, or Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Ste. B102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.