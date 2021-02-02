Stephen (Steve) Simmons, of Swampscott, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021.

Son of the late Ira and Miriam (Boydman) Simmons, he was the loving husband of Judi Simmons (Greenblatt) (retired Head Speech Pathologist, Lynn Public Schools and Camp Menorah Director) for 49+ years. He was the devoted father of Russ and Jennifer Simmons of Cooper City, Florida, and of Jill Simmons-Wetmore of Swampscott. Steve is survived by the youngest loves of his life, his grandchildren, Mason Blake Wetmore, Andrew Ian Wetmore, Will Anthony Simmons, and Emilia Skye Simmons, who fondly referred to him as Pa. Steve leaves behind a sister, Ellen Simmons, and a great many family friends and cousins.

He served in the Army Reserves for five years.

Steve was an owner of One Hour Martinizing in Cambridge for many years and upon retirement, he embarked on a new career which he grew to love, working with children and young adults.

In the ’90s, he became a job coach, working with Special Needs high schoolers in the Lynn and Swampscott Schools. He was also the assistant head football coach in Swampscott and always cherished his encounters with former players who still called him Coach. His summers were spent boating and doing whatever was needed at Camp Menorah. This gave him the opportunity to be with his family all summer long in a fun and memorable way.

In 2008, Steve made local news when he needed a kidney transplant and 31 people with his blood type came forward. He ultimately received a kidney from a wonderful anonymous donor in August, 2008.

Steve was a 45-year member of the Point of Pines Yacht Club, where he held many offices and made a large group of close friends. He was an elected constable in the Town of Swampscott, as well.

Steve will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Once he connected with a person, he was a friend for life.

The family has requested that donations in Steve’s memory be made to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, 72 River Park Street, Suite 202, Needham, MA 02494, to help find a cure for his grandson Mason’s Crohn’s Disease. This would be an extremely meaningful tribute for the whole family.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.