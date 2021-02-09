Edwin Frank, 95, of Chelsea, formerly of Malden and Revere, beloved husband of the Harriet (Berger) Frank, died on Feb. 8, 2021 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House, Danvers.

Born in Malden, he was the son of the late David and Rose (Levine) Frank. He was raised and educated in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. Edwin worked as a hearings officer for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. He was a member of the Knights of Pythias Crescent Lodge and a former board of directors member of the Chelsea Revere Jewish Community Center. Edwin loved listening to classical music and watching sports. When he was a kid, he used to sell tip sheets for Wonderland dog track.

Edwin is survived by his son Eric Frank and his wife Donna of Nashua, New Hampshire, his granddaughter Hannah Frank, who was the light of his life, and his niece Diane Frank. He was predeceased by his brother Philip Frank and his nephew Rick Frank.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will be held in Lynn. Contributions in Edwin's memory may be made to the Katzman Family Center for Living, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea.