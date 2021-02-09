Phillip Strasnick, 87, of Salem, formerly of Malden and Lynn, entered into eternal rest on Feb. 6, 2021.

Devoted husband of Elaine (Bornstein) Strasnick, beloved father of Brian and his wife Bonnie Strasnick, and Vicki and her husband Neil Katz. Adored grandfather of Nicole Tracy, Meredith and her husband Matt Carter, Jillian and her husband Brian Oppenheim, Candace and her husband Rudy Beiler, Craig and his wife Kellie Strasnick, and Brandon Strasnick. He was also the cherished great-grandfather of Max, Brooke, Camden, Hannah, Jackson, Cory, Greyson, Hailey, Gavin, Jace, Hallie, and Houston. Beloved son of the late Louis and Celia Strasnick. Dear brother of Carl Strasnick and the late Emma Michaelson, Ethel Kohn, Marilyn Morrison, Jack Strasnick, Bernard Strasnick, and Frank Strasnick. Treasured brother-in-law of Stuart and Eileen Bornstein.

Phillip was an avid golfer whose greatest joy, after spending time with his family, was playing golf with his brother Jack and his son at Happy Valley Golf Course. He, along with his brother Carl, founded Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., in 1966.

He, along with his brother Carl, founded Ferro-Ceramic Grinding Inc., in 1966.