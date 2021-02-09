Sam Isaacson passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, from complications due to COVID. He was 89 years old, and was known by many for his dedication and devotion to family, friends, business, and community.

Sam was born in Peabody in 1931, and lived in Massachusetts, New York, and Florida. He graduated from Boston University in 1953.

In 1957, Sam went into business for himself. The company he founded grew to become one of the largest suppliers in the promotional products industry. Sam was a pioneer in sourcing products from Asia.

He leaves behind five children, 20 grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren. Sam’s family was a source of pride for him, and he never stopped talking about his children and grandchildren to anyone who would listen. Sam was also devoted to his heritage and his Judaism, and was active in synagogues in Massachusetts, New York, Florida, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

Sam was a caring person who sought to make other’s lives better. He loved people, and made people’s lives better, often quietly. He helped many people deal with life’s difficulties.

Sam will be remembered and missed by many people. He touched lives as the person to call, who could do the things that needed to be done.