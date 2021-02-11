Cynthia Judith (Davis) Goldsmith, of Delray Beach, Florida, and formerly of Peabody, passed away on Feb. 10, 2021, after a brief illness.

Born 1949, in Malden, Cindy was a product of the Malden schools and a graduate of University of Massachusetts-Amherst, preparing her for a career in elementary education. After teaching elementary school in Peabody for a few years, she eventually found her career in retail banking with the Beverly Savings Bank and Warren Five Bank. She became a certified financial planner and headed the bank’s financial planning services, in time becoming branch manager.

Cindy is survived by her mother Dolores (Weinbaum) Davis Millner and Dolores’ husband Stanley Millner of Boynton Beach, Florida. Also survived by her brother Sam of Tampa, Florida, and her former husband Phil Goldsmith of The Villages, Florida. Cindy is also survived by her two sons Stephen and Benjamin. Known as “Didi” to her four granddaughters Susannah Rose, Ayla Lynn, Anna Elaine, and Robin Elizabeth. She will be missed by scores of friends in both Peabody and her recent home in Delray Beach.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to B’nai Brith, American Cancer Society, or Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody. Arrangements were handled by by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.