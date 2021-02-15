Allen M. Lieb, of Salem, New Hampshire, formerly of Lynnfield and West Peabody, died on Jan. 27, 2021 at Holy Family Hospital, Methuen, due to complications of COVID-19. He was 76 years old.

He was the loving and devoted husband to Georgann Finberg Lieb, his wife of 33 years, and the loving and devoted father of Benjamin A. Lieb and his wife Jessica Costigan Lieb of Salem, New Hampshire.

His career as an architect spanned over 50+ years. He founded Allen Lieb Architects & Associates, PC. in 1980. Over the years, he received many design awards from prestigious groups, such as Boston Society of Architects, Boston Architectural College, National Historic Preservation Society, and many more. He also served as a teacher and lecturer at institutions of higher learning such as the Boston Architectural College and Massachusetts College of Art.

Mr. Lieb was a patriot and a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Coast Guard reserves. In addition, he was co-founder of the annual 4th of July Celebration in Lynnfield. Over the years, his community service was varied and dedicated. He was an active volunteer in many capacities, including volunteering for the Marblehead Police Department as a reserve sergeant, as Chairman of the Lynnfield School Building Committee, and Board member of the Cedar Pond Condominium Association. Mr. Lieb was a member of the Mount Scopus Lodge A.F. & A.M. and MA Consistory Scottish Rites 32 (degree) Mason and the Aleppo Temple A.A.O.N.M.S. Allen was a proud member of the American Legion Post 131 Lynnfield. Allen made friends wherever he went, especially his favorite, Home Depot!!!

In addition to his wife and son, Allen Lieb is survived by his loving sister-in-law Pauline Finberg of Peabody, his sister Beverly Hyde of Mashpee, Philip Hyde of the Netherlands, Marla Hyde of Mashpee, and Nancy Garwood of Upton. Additional family members are David Lieb of Salem, Massachusetts, and Julie Lieb of Marblehead, as well as many other loving relatives and friends.

Funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston MA 02108, or Friends of the Lynnfield Senior Center, Attn: Friends Donation, 525 Summer St., Lynnfield, MA 01940. Arrangements were handled by Brezniak Funeral Directors, West Newton. Visit brezniakfd.com.