Herbert E. Belkin, 88, a long-term resident of Swampscott, passed away on Feb. 13, 2021.

Herb lectured and wrote on Jewish history over the last 200 years. His field of study covered Zionism, the Jewish Diaspora, and the critical struggle for a Jewish homeland. Belkin taught courses on modern Jewish history at Brandeis, Tufts, and the Explorers at Salem State University. He was also a contributor to the Jewish Journal.

Herb and his wife, Sylvia, were long-term residents of Swampscott and were members of Temple Emanu-El.

He was the devoted husband of Sylvia (Berman). Beloved father of Elizabeth and her husband Len Zamansky and Douglas Belkin and his wife Colleen Mastony. Adored grandfather of Adam Zamansky, Benjamin Zamansky, and Lillian Belkin. Dear brother of Sheila Flaxman and Roberta Feldman.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jewish Community Center of the North Shore, 4 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945.