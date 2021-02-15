Lorraine L. Berman, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Feb. 11, 2021 at the age of 93.

Beloved wife of Edward B. Berman, with whom she shared over 71 years of marriage. Devoted mother of David J. Berman (Caryn), Benjamin A. Berman (Suzanne Fierston), Daniel M. Berman (Elizabeth), and Susan M. Berman (Avi Winokur). Cherished grandmother of Michael, Deborah, Reena, Rose, and Rafi. Treasured great-grandmother of Sarah and Charlotte. The loving sister of the late Dorothy L. Postman. Dear daughter of the late Frank and Rose Lerman.

Born on Nov. 26, 1927, Lorraine grew up in Roxbury, and graduated from Radcliffe College of Harvard University. Lorraine and Eddie met while both were attending college. She went on to work as a piano instructor at the Julia Lubit School of Music in Brookline and as a nursery school teacher at the JCC in Lynn.

She and Eddie soon began their family in Lynn. She accompanied Eddie across the country as his career progressed from Washington D.C. to Santa Monica, California, before settling in Silver Spring, Maryland, and then finally in Marblehead, where she devoted her time to raising her family. In 1969, she and Eddie took the children for a trip around the world.

Lorraine was a dedicated member of Congregation Har-Tzeon of Silver Spring, Maryland, and Temple Sinai of Marblehead. She volunteered for many years as an admissions interviewer for Harvard College. Lorraine loved music, attending Boston Symphony Orchestra concerts as often as she could, and providing piano instruction, as well as playing piano for her own enjoyment. She particularly enjoyed accompanying Eddie as he played violin and cello.

Even more than music, Lorraine was devoted to her extended family. She took delight in her children and cherished her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She welcomed her children’s spouses and considered them as her own, and her cousins were like sisters. Lorraine was beloved throughout the family. Her integrity, intelligence, exuberance, and loving care will be missed by all.

Services for Lorraine will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Lorraine’s memory to the Boston Symphony Orchestra, or to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.