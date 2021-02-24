Albert Bernard Stein, of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott, entered into rest on Feb. 22, 2021 at the age of 98.

Beloved husband of the late Ruth Lerner Stein. Devoted father of Judith Stein Canter and her husband Mark, Robert Stein and his wife Hettie, and Sandra Stein Mintz and her husband Jeff. Cherished grandfather of Elizabeth Canter and her husband Damian Siebert, Abigail Canter Murphy and her husband Matt, Zach and Josh Mintz, and Adam and Craig Stein. Great-grandfather of Eva and Talia Siebert, and Fitz and Dov Murphy. The loving brother of the late Maishe, Sarah, Pessie, Chickie, and Mickie.

Born on Jan. 28, 1923, Albert grew up in Chelsea, graduated from Chelsea High, served in WWII, and raised his family in Swampscott. He owned and operated Dudley Jewelers Inc., originally in Lynn and later in Swampscott. He loved designing jewelry, furniture making, and traveling. He traveled to Europe for over 30 years in order to bring the latest designs to his store.

After his retirement, Albert spent afternoons at the North Shore Jewish Community Center’s health club. Family meant everything to Al, and he cherished spending time with his family and friends.

Due to regulation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Albert’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, in memory of Albert Stein, in support of Dr. Judy Garber’s hereditary breast and ovarian cancer research; Dana-Farber Institute, P.O Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.