LOWELL – In a live telecast on Cable TV on Wednesday morning, Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey Jr. referred to a former administrator at the Lowell Public Schools as a “kike.”

Hoey, who hosts the morning show “City Life” on cable access Lowell Telecommunications Corporation Channel 8, made the statement on the live program at around 6:35 a.m. while discussing school personnel. “We lost the kike, I mean the Jewish guy. I hate to say it but that’s what people used to say behind his back – Gary Frisch who’s down in Beverly. I wonder how Beverly’s doing? He was the guy in charge of our budget,” said Hoey.

Hoey was first elected to the Lowell School Committee in 2015. Neither Hoey or Lowell Mayor John Leahy – who also chairs the School Committee – could be reached for comment.

Frisch, who formerly worked for the Lowell Public Schools is now the director of Finance and Operations for the Gloucester Public Schools. Frisch could not be reached for comment.

Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Boston office, said that Hoey should apologize and engage in some self-reflection about the harm and the damage of the words that he used.

“It’s just outrageous and shocking that an elected official in 2021 would refer to someone Jewish using a slur that is only common among neo-Nazis and white supremacists,” said Trestan.

“The other concerning part of this is when he uses the word kike, he uses it in the context as an attack on a former employee who apparently had some responsibility over funds. And so the combination of using the word kike and connecting it to this man’s job – and it being related to money – only enforces an anti-Semitic stereotype about Jews and money. So it’s not just the use of the slur ­– which is horrible – he’s using it in a way that reinforces and sends a message to others that’s anti-Semitic.”

After Hoey made the comment, the program continued for another 85 minutes without any guests condemning the slur.

“Another troubling thing is nobody called him out on it,” said Trestan. “It happened on a live program but if you hear someone say this and you remain silent and don’t call it out, you know, in some ways you’re just as culpable. One of the primary things we teach kids in school is that you should be calling out racism, anti-Semitism, and hate in real time. Imagine if a teacher used that word in a school. What would the school do to the teacher?”

Steven A. Rosenberg


