Ilene Karen Cutler, of Marblehead, entered into rest on Feb. 21, 2021 at the age of 64.

Beloved wife of Jonathan Cutler. Fiercely devoted mother of Alyssa Cutler and Aaron Fleishman, and Hayley Cutler and Michael Wylie. Cherished grandma of Daniel Fleishman. Loving sister of Dianne Gesserman. Dear daughter of the late Al and Gert Eisenberg. Beloved aunt and great-aunt to so many nieces and nephews.

Born on May 4, 1956, Ilene grew up in Winthrop, graduated from Suffolk University, and raised her family in Marblehead, where she was active in volunteering at her daughters’ schools, serving as PTO president for several terms.

She worked as an executive in the insurance industry in and around Boston for many years. Upon retiring, she found great enjoyment in learning mahjong and canasta with dear friends, spending time with her beloved Marblehead crew and reconnecting with her Winthrop crew, soaking up all the time she could at the beach in Ogunquit with her husband and friends, and cherishing every moment she got to spend with her children and especially her grandson. She was the Queen of Thanksgiving, cooking up a storm every year for friends and family with lots of love and her famous mac and cheese.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Ilene’s memory to the Marblehead Food Pantry, 80 Atlantic Ave., Marblehead, MA 01945. Arangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.