With great sadness we inform you of the passing of Boris Barak.

Boris Barak, 90, formerly of Newton, recently of Lynn, beloved husband of Luba Barak, died on Feb. 25, 2021.

Born in Romania, he survived the Holocaust with his sister and parents. He was a highly respected math teacher for many decades in Drogobych, Ukraine. He taught at Bunker Hill Community College after immigrating to the United States in 1990. He enjoyed playing chess, learning Spanish, tutoring students at home, and devoting time to his family, especially his grandchildren.

Boris is survived by his wife Luba, his daughter Dr. Anna Litvak and her husband Alex Litvak of Marblehead, his grandson Dr. Paul Litvak of Houston, Texas, his grandson David Litvak and his wife Gail Schwartz of Arlington, his great-granddaughters Olivia and Avery, and his nieces Dr. Irena Sheyn of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Natalie Turchin of Jacksonville, Florida, and Luda Shenkar of Israel, and their families.

Services for Boris are private due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Boris’s memory to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.