Daniel Cabilo, 80, of Malden, passed away on Feb. 26, 2021, following a battle with COVID pneumonia.

Devoted husband of Rosalyn (Brass). Beloved father of Tanya Ford and Todd Cabilo. Adored grandfather of Talia and Jack Ford. Dear brother of Miriam Levy, Beber Cabilo, the late Max, Eli, Yudah, Mordechai, Shalom Cabilo, and Josephine Dahan. Survived by many nieces and nephews, as well as his brother-in-law Barton Brass.

Daniel was a veteran of the Israeli defense force, as well an electrical engineer in Paris. Upon moving to United States in 1974, Daniel became associated with the family business, Malden Novelty Company. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a love for all animals especially his cat. His smile was infectious and lit up the room. He was a very kind and gentle man and will be greatly missed by all.

Services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Museum. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.