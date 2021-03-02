Judith (Farber) Danziger, of Peabody, passed away peacefully on Feb. 24, 2021 at Kaplan Estates Assisted Living. She was predeceased by her husband, Saul Danziger, and her daughter, Ilene Danziger Kan.

Born in 1921 in Brooklyn, raised and educated in New Jersey, she was the loving daughter of the late Sam and Rose Farber.

Judith was employed as a full charge bookkeeper in Patchogue, New York, where she raised her family with her beloved husband until retiring to Lake Worth, Florida. She was a lifetime member of Hadassah and the Sisterhood of her synagogue in Patchogue and Lake Worth. She volunteered chairing her synagogue’s children’s events, and holiday events.

Her warm and loving home was the center of many family and friends gatherings. Her cooking and baking were eagerly anticipated by her family, cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was a wonderful mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Judith is survived by her daughter Debra Rachman and her husband Ben; her grandchildren Elisa Goldberg and her husband Pete, Josh Rachman, Marni Kan and her husband Ziv Younger, and Jordan Kan; great-grandchildren Sydney, Cooper, and Addison Goldberg, and Judah and Isaac Younger.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, private graveside services were held at Star of David Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Judith’s memory to Kaplan Jewish Hospice & Palliative Care, 123 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150, or the American Cancer Society.

