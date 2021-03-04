Last week, Lowell School Committee member Robert Hoey Jr. made an anti-Semitic comment on live TV. He resigned days later. The Journal covered the story online, at jewishjournal.org. Below are some of the letters the Journal received about the incident.

Hate is never harmless

Ben Franklin said that injustice will not be destroyed until those not affected by it are as outraged as those who are. It may not matter that I am Protestant, southern and white, but I do want my fury to connect to change. Where was the outrage in the room when Robert Hoey Jr. made his obscene, yet glib, comments? I can recall my own naiveté confronting the racism in Boston decades ago; but it’s 2021 now, and the axiom about two steps forward and one back has become tragic truth. Here’s to more of us calling out hate in all its forms. It’s never harmless.

Brett Butler, Los Angeles

Ignorance has no boundaries

Thank you for your excellent reporting on Lowell’s Robert Hoey.

This is sadly another recent example of overt anti-Semitism in a public forum. Hoey’s false modesty regarding budgets “I’m learning more about budgets this year. I don’t know a lot yet but I’m learning a lot” has a familiar ring to it. We have just ended a period of four years with a president who routinely used similar rhetoric when discussing subjects (e.g. COVID) he cared little about in such a dismissive manner.

Hoey’s reference to Hitler and a registry three years ago provide a clue that this is not a singular lapse of judgment. Robert Trestan is correct regarding Hoey and hateful stereotypes. If Hoey is indeed host of a cable program, that association should be terminated as well.

Thank you again for your service in bringing this critical news to our community.

Jonathan Leamon, Swampscott

Hate speech should be called out

There is nothing that can be said about this that can excuse, explain, justify or accept such speech. Mr. Hoey’s friends and colleagues need to ostracize this person from any social interaction. If this is something that could be said in public, in an official capacity, what is being said in the background or amongst his family and friends?

But, as has been pointed out, every member of the city administration – elected, volunteer, or professional – who was present and didn’t immediately rise, express their outrage, and leave the meeting, also needs to resign or be fired. The only way to end this kind of offensive language is for everyone to object whenever and wherever they hear it, and make sure that anyone who speaks like this will know that they will lose everything they hold dear, not just their official position, but their standing in their community, including that with their closest associates. Then, maybe, they will understand the hurt, when they suffer it themselves, and lead efforts to eradicate this from our society.

Being punitive may well be harsh, but turning our backs on this kind of outrage is worse. The cost of this kind of language has to be so high that it will end, if not because everyone knows it is wrong, then at least because they are afraid to use it.

Peter Marcus, Lynnfield

By recognizing biases, there’s an opportunity to grow

I write after reading the Journal’s online reporting of the incident in Lowell, where the school board member used the word kike on a live TV show. Many people have pushed back against “woke” culture and being too “p.c.”

My view is that when people get exposed like this, and “canceled,” it is a learning moment for the whole society as well as for the offender. The unassuming bigot may feel he’s been unfairly over-punished for a slip of the tongue, but we all know that if the word is in his vocabulary, if he is thinking of a Jewish person in such terms, there’s a lot more below the surface. Maybe he will reflect and grow (I thought the ADL director was extremely generous in his statement), or maybe he’ll sink further into the dark side. But people have free will, and if you choose not to recognize and learn from your own inner biases, that’s on you, not on those who call you out.

David Townsend, Swampscott

When hate is present, do not be a bystander

Hate is Hate and I hope that the entire community will stand up against this anti-Semitic comment and mindset. We all need to stand up for each other! This is NOT OK and must be called out asap whenever it happens! Our children are watching and we must stand up against anti-Semitism and hate of any kind!

Patricia Uhlmann, Via/Email

Merrimack Valley Jewish Community: Anti-bias training for all Lowell city officials and employees

It is with profound shock and dismay that we learned about a local anti-Semitic incident on Feb. 24, during a televised morning show. Robert Hoey, Jr., an elected official of the Lowell School Committee and guest on the show “City Life,” described a Jewish former colleague using an anti-Semitic slur, one used almost exclusively by neo-Nazis and white supremacists. Magnifying the offense, this slur was used in connection with the former colleague’s role as a financial manager, furthering a prevalent – and historically, sometimes deadly – anti-Semitic trope.

That an elected official in one of the most ethnically diverse cities in the Commonwealth would casually use such language is offensive; that he went on to make offensive remarks about other minority groups and individuals is appalling. Further, Mr. Hoey mentioned that the disparaging language he used has in fact been commonly used by his colleagues in the Lowell City government. This suggests anti-Semitism and intolerance within the workplace culture of our public government is deeper and more widespread than we might otherwise have known.

It is also distressing that others on the show were silent. In Lowell schools and homes, we teach that silence is complicity. We also find this principle expressed in Jewish texts: the Talmud states that “shtika k’dumiyah,” silence is like agreement. Silence supports the oppressor and not the oppressed. People of every faith throughout the Merrimack Valley teach and learn that we must speak up in the face of hatred. With anti-Semitic incidents presently at a record high, Mr. Hoey’s public statements have the potential to embolden those who would further an agenda of hatred. As Robert Trestan of the Anti-Defamation League points out in his response to this incident, the danger of such language “is that it encourages and it incites others to act out … and some people will hear this, and it will reinforce their hatred, and some of them will act out in violent ways. So maybe it’s an opinion show and everyone is entitled to an opinion, but this type of speech, particularly and especially from someone who is an elected member of a school committee, is dangerous.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, the routine toleration of discrimination and hate among Lowell officials and employees that this incident has brought to light must be addressed. We call upon Mayor Leahy, the Lowell School Committee, and the City of Lowell to work towards healing this untenable situation. We ask that the City of Lowell commit to funding and requiring anti-bias training for all city officials and employees, through a program to be agreed upon in conversation with Temple Emanuel of the Merrimack Valley (Lowell).

As Jewish clergy and community leaders, we are committed to opposing anti-Semitism and all forms of discrimination and hatred. We pray that other community leaders of all faiths will stand with us in working for a more just and welcoming society here in the Merrimack Valley.

Rabbi Robin S. Sparr, Temple Emanuel of the Merrimack Valley, Lowell

Cantor Vera Broekhuysen, Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill

Rabbi Rachel Putterman, Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill

Rabbi Shoshana Perry, Congregation Shalom, Chelmsford

Rabbi Robert S. Goldstein, Temple Emanuel of Andover

Richard Fink, Incoming President, Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation

Rabbi Asher Bronstein, Chabad Lubavitch of the Merrimack Valley

Rabbi Howard Mandell, Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley

Cantor Idan Irelander, Temple Emanuel of Andover

Rabbi Susan Abramson, Temple Shalom Emeth, Burlington