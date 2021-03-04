LOWELL – School Committee member Robert Hoey Jr., who referred to a former Lowell Public Schools administrator as a “kike” on live cable access TV last week, announced his resignation on Friday in a video posted on Facebook.

Hoey, 66, a retired corrections officer, spoke for seven minutes before announcing his decision to quit. “As of today, I’m resigning from the Lowell School Committee,” he said. Earlier in the video, he apologized for using the anti-Semitic slur.

“I’m so sorry to that individual that was hurt by this, and I’m sorry to every individual across the country,” said Hoey.

Hoey, a host of the morning show “City Life” on Lowell TeleMedia Center, made the statement on the live show while discussing school personnel. “We lost the kike, I mean the Jewish guy. I hate to say it but that’s what people used to say behind his back – Gary Frisch … He was the guy in charge of our budget,” said Hoey.

The clip of the anti-Semitic slur was widely circulated throughout the country on social media, and Hoey had been under pressure to resign. Hours after Hoey’s comments were broadcast, Lowell Mayor John Leahy requested that the Lowell City Council and the School Committee hold a joint meeting to demand the immediate resignation of Hoey “for offensive conduct that shocks the conscience.”

Rabbi Robin Sparr, who leads Temple Emanuel of the Merrimack Valley in Lowell, welcomed Hoey’s resignation and called for Lowell to implement anti-bias training for all city officials and employees. “It’s not so surprising to know there are anti-Semites among us, however it was really stunning to hear that language used by a public official,” said Sparr, the spiritual leader of a Reform congregation of about 50 families. “I’m hopeful that as terrible as this incident was that it will be a catalyst for change in the city.”

Hoey was first elected to the Lowell School Committee in 2015, and was paid $12,000 by the city annually. Hoey could not be reached for comment.

This is not Hoey’s first public comment that has riled Jews. In 2018, the Lowell Sun reported that Hoey had called a Lowell radio talk show that was discussing North Middlesex Registry of Deeds Richard Howe Jr. On the show, Hoey said that Howe managed the registry like “Hitler.”

Frisch, who formerly worked for the Lowell Public Schools, could not be reached for comment. He is now the director of Finance and Operations for the Gloucester Public Schools.

Jackie Doherty, another member of the Lowell School Committee, was also a guest on the “City Life” TV program on the same day but appeared after Hoey’s use of the anti-Semitic slur.

“I did not hear Mr. Hoey’s remark nor was it referenced at any point during the hour I was on the program,” Doherty said in a statement. “After learning about it tonight, I am appalled and wholeheartedly condemn such language. It is offensive and harmful to the community I love where our diversity is a source of strength and pride.”

Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League’s Boston office, said the anti-Semitic slur was a word more commonly used by neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“His resignation gives the community an opportunity now to heal, and to reaffirm their community’s values that anti-Semitism and hate have absolutely no place in any corner of Lowell,” said Trestan.

After Hoey’s anti-Semitic comment, the program continued for another 85 minutes without any guests condemning the slur. Trestan credited the community for taking action and demanding Hoey’s resignation.

“There was silence when it happened and it wasn’t until the community and leaders within the community said that this was wrong. So it’s the community that gets the credit for forcing his resignation because the community spoke out in a loud voice saying that this doesn’t represent who we are,” said Trestan.

In a statement, Lowell Super­intendent Joel Boyd thanked people who spoke out against Hoey’s slur. “A dehumanizing anti-Semitic slur like this is not only deeply offensive to members of the Jewish community, it is damaging to members of all communities, particularly those who have been similarly targeted. And as a community we must acknowledge that this is not an isolated incident. Though the resignation of Mr. Hoey is a critical first step, his resignation does not solve the deeply rooted issues of bigotry and systematic racism in our community. In the days ahead, we must collectively commit to the ongoing work of engaging in courageous conversations – and truly bind together as a community to eradicate all forms of anti-Semitism, racism, anti-immigrant sentiment and bias-based conduct,” he said.

Following Hoey’s comments, Lowell TeleMedia Center, or LTC, announced that it had removed the show’s producer, John McDonough, from its Board of Directors, and suspended his membership for 90 days. “The LTC leadership reaffirms our commitment to not allowing our platform to be used to spread anti-Semitism and discriminatory language of any sort. The mission of LTC is to strengthen the City of Lowell as a community media and education center that empowers, connects, and informs all residents, businesses, and organizations in the city. Hatred and discrimination have no place in this mission,” the station said in a release.

