Harland Shapiro, of Peabody, entered into rest on Feb. 27, 2021 at the age of 93.

Beloved husband of Rose Arlene, devoted father of Mark (Mimi), Ellen (Dave), and honorary daughter Rosa Alvarado. Cherished grandfather to Brian (Jill), Emily (Adam), Jessica (Clint), and Jonathan (Taylor), and great-grandfather of seven. Loving brother of the late Irving and Edward Shapiro.

Born in 1928, Harland grew up in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School and Bentley School of Accounting and Finance (now Bentley University). He raised his family in Marblehead and was a commercial real estate broker with Miller-Shapiro Co. for over 50 years.

He served with the U.S. Navy in Norfolk, Virginia, and San Diego, California. He loved reading, skiing, traveling, history, bowling, and in his youth, playing poker with his buddies. His greatest joy was supporting the activities of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to North Shore Elder Services or My Brother’s Table.