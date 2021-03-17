Arnold G. Goldberg, 79, of West Peabody, passed on March 16, 2021.

Dear son of the late Jeanne and David Goldberg of Swampscott. Loving brother of Susan Segal (Martin) of Ocoee, Florida, and Ina Hoffman (Alan) of Salem. He was Uncle Arnold to six nephews: Ken, Allan and Scott Segal, and Neal, Gary and Steven Hoffman; six great-nieces and four great-nephews.

Arnold lived in his group home for 25 years. He enjoyed his CLASS program, dances, bowling, movies and socializing. He loved his Boston sports teams and knew all the scores, always happy to share the information. He especially loved spending time with his family and his outings.

Arnold’s family is most appreciative of the wonderful care he received by his group home staff throughout the years. He will be missed by his family, friends and staff.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, services for Arnold are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arnold’s memory to the Special Olympics, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752, or to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, 165 Captains Row, Chelsea, MA 02150. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.