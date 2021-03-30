“Banned in Boston,” a benefit musical theatrical performance by Rehearsal for Life that supports local kids, is going virtual for its 25th annual performance April 1 at 7 p.m.

This year’s show is written and directed by noted Jewish television writer and composer Faith Soloway, who also takes part in the performance, along with TV host Stephen Colbert.

All proceeds benefit Rehearsal for Life’s flagship program, Urban Improv, which serves more than 1,000 Boston Public Schools students in grades 4-12.

Soloway is perhaps best known as cowriter and codeveloper for the highly successful Amazon series “Transparent” (2014-2019), which was conceived by her sibling, Joey Soloway.

Actor, director, writer, and composer, Faith Soloway grew up in Chicago, where, returning after college, she was eventually engaged by the famed comedy improv troupe Second City to write and compose.

In the early 1990s, she moved to the Boston area and in 1994, got involved with Rehearsal For Life as a teacher. She has been dedicated to the program ever since, now serving on its board.

The program, mostly in the Boston public schools but also in area JCCs, “works to facilitate conversation through an improvisational theater model,” said Soloway.

“Transparent” is about a Jewish family with grown children whose father transitions to a woman. The show is inspired by Joey and Faith Soloway’s experience with their own father, who did the same thing.

The Soloway siblings bring an intense awareness of Jewish culture, humor, and psychology into the writing of “Transparent.” The idioms of intra-familial communication are heavily seasoned with Jewish flavor.

When working with Second City in Chicago, Faith Soloway collaborated with many comedy and theater personalities who have now become famous. Among them is the host of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” who, in virtual form (along with everyone else), will be a part of this year’s “Banned in Boston” extravaganza.