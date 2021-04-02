Jonathan Michael Kamin, 30, of Winthrop, formerly of Marblehead, entered eternal rest on March 24, 2021.

Beloved son of Shelley (Michaels) Kamin and the late Arthur Kamin. Dear brother to Evan Kamin and the late Matthew Kamin. Grandson of the late Harvey and the late Aileen Michaels and the late Cele Kamin.

Jon’s big heart, happy-go-lucky personality, and sense of adventure made him a standout friend, colleague and much envied, loved and admired family member. Known for his infectious smile and contagious belly laughs, as well as his willingness to enthusiastically jump right in, always lending a helping hand, Jon will be terribly missed by all the lives he touched, his family, friends, coworkers or anyone fortunate to know him. You could always depend on Jon for an expert skiing or snowboarding lesson, playing an exciting hockey game, cooking his famous creations on the grill, and being the awesome Kman to his gaming friends. Jon lived life to the fullest and his outstanding high energy and upbeat personality were incredible to be around.

Jon graduated from Marblehead High School in 2008 and studied at Suffolk University in Boston, before embarking on his career at Bent Water Brewing Co., having been promoted to Territory Account Sales Manager. Jon parlayed his passion for his work into everything he accomplished professionally. Whether crafting beers in The Taproom or driving new marketing goals, he quickly made a large impact becoming a major asset to the Team in countless and significant ways. His impact was remarkable and felt by everyone.

An incredible nephew and cousin to Steven and Liz, Andrew and Jason Michaels, and Arthur and Linda, Jordan and Lauren Michaels, who will forever remember Jon and cherish him in their memories.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Jon’s memory can be made to Travis Roy Foundation, 101 Huntington Ave., Suite 520, Boston, MA 02199, or to Canines for Disabled Kids, 65 James St., #210, Worcester, MA 01603. A private graveside service was held on March 26, due to pandemic restrictions. For online condolences, go to Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.