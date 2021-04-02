Robert M. Saltz, 84, of Swampscott and Scottsdale, Arizona, died on March 8, 2021.

He was the devoted son to Frances (Cook) Saltz and Irving Saltz, of blessed memory, and the dear brother to the late Richard Saltz. He leaves his cherished wife Lynne Saltz, children James Saltz, Amy Saltz and her partner Patty Correia, Judy Kowalczyk and her husband Kyle, grandson Bryce Kowalczyk, and sister Janet Freedman and her husband Andrew Peppard.

Bob grew up in Chelsea and moved to Swampscott as a teenager. He graduated from Colby College, where he was an excellent debater and an active member of his fraternity, Tau Delta Phi.

Following many years as president of Saltz Chevrolet in Salem, he co-founded AMR Research. Bob was passionate about his work and known for his creativity, marketing, and problem-solving skills. He had a wonderful sense of humor and the capacity for warm friendship and generosity.

Bob was among the first in the Swampscott area to be an enthusiastic jogger and was often seen running along Lynn Shore Drive and through Nahant. He enjoyed travel with his beloved wife, golfing at Kernwood Country Club, playing with his dogs, reading, and helping and mentoring others.

A memorial service in Swampscott will be announced at a later date. Donations may be made in Bob’s memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or to a charity of your choice.