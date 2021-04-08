PEABODY – The Peabody Institute Library will hold an online event on April 22 at 7 p.m. to tell the inspirational story of longtime Peabody resident, Holocaust survivor, and founder of the Boston North Holocaust Center, Sonia Schreiber Weitz. To register, call the library at 978-531-0100 or visit peabodylibrary.org.

Sonia Schreiber Weitz spent the majority of her life sharing her powerful story of loss and survival to thousands of students and adults. Her stirring message to “Be an upstander, not a bystander” inspired all who heard her.

A few years before her death, with incredible courage and foresight, Sonia began the Holocaust Legacy Partner Program, whereby survivors are paired with volunteers who commit to continue to share their profound stories. Now a part of Salem State University’s Holocaust and Genocide Studies, survivors’ stories are continuing to educate, challenge and inspire the next generation.

Mary Kiley, an educator at St. John’s Preparatory School in Danvers, has been Sonia’s Legacy Partner since the inception of the program, learning at Sonia’s hand how to carry on for her. She considers being partnered with Sonia and the passing on of her story to be one of the greatest honors of her lifetime.

For more information, contact Gabi Toth at gtoth@noblenet.org.