Murray H. Smith, 92, of Medford, passed away on April 18, 2021.

Beloved husband of Rosalyn (Bereznick) Smith for nearly 66 wonderful years. Devoted father of Dr. Steven Smith of Newton, Todd Smith and his wife Jill of Waterboro, Maine, and Gail Miller and her husband Bruce of Colchester, Connecticut. Proud grandfather of Gabriella, Adina, Lily, and Ilon Smith, and Aaron and Samuel Miller.

Murray was born in Malden on January 16, 1929, to the late Thomas and Mollie (Gale) Smith, along with his siblings Edna, Sidney, Richard, and Burton. He graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School and Boston University School of Management. Murray was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was well-known within the advertising community of Greater Boston, where he was a fixture in radio sales for many years, before opening his own advertising agency. He was a longtime member of Temple Shalom of Medford. Murray loved to travel, dining out, and reading, but his greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren.

Due to current restrictions, funeral services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Murray’s memory may be made to Temple Shalom of Medford, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155. Arrangements were handled by Brezniak Funeral Directors, West Newton.