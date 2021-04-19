Sandra (Fishman) Kolsky, age 89, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2021 at Care Dimensions Hospice House in Lincoln.

Sandra was the dear daughter of the late Celia and Harry Fishman, and the loving sister of the late Janice and brother-in-law Harold Shadoff.

Sandra met the love of her life, the late Morty Kolsky, on Lynn Beach at age 12. After graduating from Lynn Classical High School in 1950, Sandra went on to begin her life with her beloved husband, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

Sandra was the devoted mother to her son Barry Kolsky, her daughter Leslie Harsip and her husband Michael, her son Robert Kolsky and his wife Cynthia, and her daughter Robin Dale and her husband Michael. Sandra’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most treasured blessings. She was “Nana” to her grandchildren Carra, Josh, Hal, Landon, Danielle, Jordan, Justine, Jen, Frank, Renee, Alex, Emily, and Harrison, and “Bubbe” to her great-grandchildren Max, Talia, Adriana, and Maddie. She was “Auntie Sandra” to Neal, Susan, George, Debbie, Joan, and the late Ronnie Shadoff. She was an adored cousin to many.

Sandra maintained and cherished many lifelong friendships. Upon retiring to Florida, Sandra pursued her passion for fashion by working at a high-end women’s clothing boutique, where she befriended many clients and coworkers. After the passing of her husband, Morty, she met her companion Dick Kroll, whom she cherished eight years with before he passed in 2017. From gambling at the slots, island cruises with her friends, or dressing up to socialize with family and friends, Sandra enjoyed life to the fullest. She loved to dance, whether on the Lynn JCC dance floor with Morty in their younger years, or at family simchas throughout her life. She took great pleasure in hosting her family for Jewish holidays, and handing down her traditional recipes for all to enjoy. To know her, was to love her.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services were held privately. Following Sandra’s care by the deeply compassionate and loving staff at Care Dimensions Hospice House, donations in Sandra’s memory can be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.