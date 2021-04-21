Steven H. Fox, of Bethesda, Maryland, passed away suddenly on April 12, 2021 at the age of 53.

Steve was the devoted and loving husband to Lisa Fox, and proud and doting father of Jadyn and Nyomi. He was a caring, attentive and devoted son to Joan and Ronald Fox of Marblehead, and loving brother to the late Lesley Denny. He was an adoring son-in-law to Bobbi and Gary Brecher, and beloved uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve served as managing partner of VS Strategies and a leader at Vincente Sederberg LLP since its formation in 2010. He was at the forefront of the cannabis policy reform movement for nearly two decades, playing pivotal roles in several major victories at the federal and state levels. In 2009, he co-authored the book “Marijuana is Safer: So why are we driving people to drink”. He was the lead drafter of Colorado’s historic Amendment 64, which legalized cannabis for adult use, and he managed all aspects of the successful campaign behind its passage and implementation. With wisdom beyond his years and a pioneering spirit, Steve was an “old soul” with a knack for seeing things in a new light. He was strongly principled, deeply emphatic, and fiercely kind. And despite his usually soft-spoken and lighthearted demeanor, his opinions rarely went unheard and always carried significant weight.

Steve graduated from Marble­head High School. He received his BA from Tufts University and his JD from Boston College Law School. He leaves behind saddened colleagues and close friends, some from as far back as elementary school.

Graveside services were held on April 14 at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, Maryland. Arrangements were handled by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.