Wayne David Prost, of Bedford and formerly of Newburyport, entered into rest on April 17, 2021 at the age of 80. He was the dear son of (the late) Jerahmiel and Dorothy Prost and is survived by his loving sister Maris Prost and her companion Stanley Stockwell, who was also Wayne’s close friend.

Wayne is also survived by his daughter Robin Lynn Valentino, his niece Risa Shaktman, and his nephews Joshua Shaktman and his wife Linda, and Eric Shaktman and his fiancée Diane Thomas. He is also survived by his four grandnieces Melissa, Laura, Luna, and Lindsey Shaktman, his grandnephew Joseph Shaktman and his wife Kayla, as well as two great-grandnieces and one great-grandnephew, along with caring friends Cheryl Denise and Charles Blake, as well as many of the staff at The Edith Nourse Memorial VA Hospital in Bedford.

Wayne was born in Beverly and was raised in Newburyport, where he graduated from Newburyport High School in 1959. While in high school, Wayne was able to get his pilot license before he graduated. After high school, Wayne went on to college at The University of Massachusetts-Amherst, where he graduated from the School of Engineering.

A proud U.S. veteran, Wayne joined the Navy in May, 1958 and served for 21 years. While in the service, he served as an Airborne RDR Intercept Officer and Radio Operator Chief in Phantom F4 jets, flying off aircraft carriers in the Vietnam War, and went on to become a Lieutenant before his discharge in 1979. During his service, he was awarded 14 Air Medals, National Service Defense Medal, Navy Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and three Navy Commendations.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Farband Cemetery in Danvers. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Wayne’s memory to Bedford VAMC, 200 Springs Road, Bedford, MA 01730. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.