Arlene Kendell Goodstein, of Swampscott, was born in Everett on January 9, 1937, and entered into rest on April 23, 2021 at the age of 84.

Beloved wife of Mike Goodstein, with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Arlene leaves behind her children Mark and Sherri Goodstein, and Shari and Robert Munro; her two grandchildren Elizabeth and Samantha Goodstein; and many dear nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Sally Kendell, and her sisters Honey Schloss and Harriet Kendell Kessler.

Arlene grew up in Malden, and went to Malden High School, where she won State Awards. She went on to graduate from Boston University School of Education with a Bachelor’s in Education. She taught first grade for several years in Framingham. When Arlene moved to Marblehead, she almost immediately became president of ORT – this was the first of her many accomplishments. Arlene was involved in the NE ARC and became campaign chair and then president of the Women’s Division of Federation. Arlene founded the Kendell Gardens with her sister Honey, and she also chaired several JCC Show House fundraisers. She was vice president of Temple Israel’s Sisterhood and she was involved in many other charities.

Everyone who met Arlene came to love her. She was very special. Arlene will be sorely missed by one and all.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, services were private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arlene’s memory to Kendell Gardens, Epstein Hillel School, 6 Community Road, Marblehead, MA 01945.

