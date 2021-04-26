Christopher J. Merken of Rosemont, Pennsylvania graduated cum laude from Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law in May 2020, where he served on the Law Review and as president of the Pro Bono Society.

He is a grandson of Elaine Merken of Peabody, formerly a volunteer proofreader for the Jewish Journal and longtime teacher at Hillel Academy in Swampscott, and the late Henry Merken. He is the son of Gary Merken, who became a bar mitzvah at Temple Israel in Swampscott, graduated from Swampscott High School, and went on to become a lawyer.

He was sworn in to the Bar of the District of Columbia in its first virtual ceremony in December, admitted to practice before the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals, and recently passed the Pennsylvania bar examination. Currently clerking for a federal district court in Alabama, Chris will clerk for the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals next term before entering private practice in the fall of 2022.

In addition to publishing in law reviews around the country, Chris also speaks to various groups of aspiring lawyers and recently judged a national moot court competition sponsored by Rutgers Law School.