Feiga “Fay” Gold, of Peabody, formerly of Beverly and Glasgow, Scotland, entered into rest on April 25, 2021 at the age of 79. She was the beloved wife of Sydney Gold.

Left to cherish her memory are her devoted children Michael Gold, Erik Gold and his wife Cynthia, and Stephen Gold and his wife Paula; treasured grandchildren Jacob, Gavin, Tristan, and Morgan; loving brother Norman “Norrie” Jacobs; sister-in-law Wendy Raifman and her husband Stuart; brother-in-law Alan Gold and his wife Irma; niece Lorraine Naddell and her husband Paul, their children David and his wife Julie, and Tanya; niece Felice Jacobs and her children Joanna, Matt, and Jay; niece Karen Jacobs and her partner David Gattward, their children Daniel, Isabel, and Freddie; niece Sally Jacobs and her children Eve and Áine McCallion; Kenneth Raifman and family; Johanna Porter and family; David Gold and family; and Robert Gold and family.

Fay was predeceased by her dear parents David and Pauline Jacobs, adopted son Behezad Refah, twin grandchildren Zachary and Samantha Gold, and niece Jodi Gold.

Fay grew up in Glasgow, Scotland and raised her family in Beverly. She was a happy and friendly homemaker and worked in multiple positions for McDonald’s. She was a dedicated member of a weekly quilting group, a weekly mahjong group, and the YMCA. She volunteered for many years at the YMCA in the fitness room, helping people. She loved quilting, gardening, all beaches, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She cherished her time spent with family and friends and will be sadly missed by all.

Due to regulation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, a private graveside, service was held at Sons of Jacob, Middleton. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Feiga’s memory to Care Dimensions, or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.