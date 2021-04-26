The Galleries at LynnArts (GALA) proudly announce a new exhibition by artists Tamara Wolfson, David LaChapelle, and photographer David Alexander at Christopher’s Cafe, 2 Lewis St., Lynn. Patrons can admire 16 new oil paintings of spring flowers and still lifes while enjoying a quick bite and cup of coffee.

Tamara Wolfson, a Russian-speaking Jewish artist, a native of Ukraine, and muralist, is well known on the North Shore and beyond. The Swampscott resident has volunteered at local synagogues giving art lessons to adults and children. She is an active member of the Russian Jewish Community Foundation (RJCF), where she is involved with the Boston-Sderot Project. Recently, she was commissioned to paint Jerusalem murals and Psalm 24 in a private home in Chestnut Hill.

Tamara Wolfson’s art can be viewed at: http://tamarafinearts.com or www.aplusmurals.com