Lee F. (Jacobson) Goldman, 82, of Swampscott, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest on April 26, 2021.

Devoted wife of Frank Goldman. Beloved mother of Jennifer Goldman and Sam and Caroline Goldman. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Hannah, and Leah Goldman. Dear sister of Alan Jacobson. Lee was born on April 18, 1939 to the late Irving and Helen (Cohen) Jacobson.

After graduating from Malden High School in 1957, Lee graduated from the Mass. Memorial School of Nursing and worked for Boston Medical Center. She practiced as a nurse for over 50 years.

She married Frank on May 24, 1964, and raised their family in Malden, together almost 60 years before her passing. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy.

She was actively involved in B’nai B’rith and the temple sisterhood. She was the president and member of the Mass. Memorial Nurses Alumni Association at Boston Medical Center for decades. Lee was the true matriarch of the family and will be sorely missed by everyone whose life she touched.

Private graveside services were held on April 29. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Lee’s memory may be donated to The Kids Fund at Boston Medical Center, Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Ave., 1st floor, Boston, MA 02118. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden. For online condolences, go to goldmanfc.com.