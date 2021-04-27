Richard Alan Belson, of Peabody, entered into rest on April 24, 2021 at the age of 69.

He was the beloved husband of Roberta (Goldberg) Belson, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage. Devoted father of Kimberly and Bradley Mendel of Chicago, Illinois, and Jaclyn and Jared Wilson of Swampscott. Proud “Z” of Madison and Emerson Mendel and Edward “EJ” and Jordyn Wilson. Brother of Donald Belson of Beverly. Dear son of the late Florence and Edward Belson of Swampscott.

Born on May 25, 1951, Rick grew up in Swampscott, playing high school basketball and meeting the love of his life, Roberta. He was a devoted fan of the Big Blue, Red Sox, and Celtics. He graduated from Boston University, and raised his family in Peabody. His career matched his personality, with sales jobs in candy and moving, and as a manager/owner of multifamily housing.

Rick was a friend of everyone, from the local sub shop owner to the tenants at his properties. He was the best to share a laugh with and a serious conversation about your relationship or your career. As the son of a butcher, his passion for food and cooking was infectious. His love and commitment to his family could not be matched. Rick cherished the time he spent with family and friends, always making everyone he met feel important.

The Belson family is grateful for all the love and support his friends and family showed during the last few years. The conversations, games, and meals made his battle with sarcoma worthwhile until the last days.

Rick showed incredible courage during his long and trying battle with sarcoma. He was grateful for the excellent care he received from his MGH Family and Care Dimensions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed towards Dr. Edward Choy giving.massgeneral.org/donate, or giving.caredimensions.org/.

Due to regulations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, services were private. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.