Bette (Fishman) Weiss passed away on April 30, 2021 after a courageous 10-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Daughter of the late Peter and Rose (Kramer) Fishman, she was the loving wife of Richard Weiss for 51 years. She was the devoted mother of Mira (Weiss) Kucharsky and Clayton Weiss. Bette’s greatest joy was being the beloved Nana to her two grandchildren, Jeffrey Kucharsky and Lindsey Kucharsky. She was extremely close to her brother James Fishman and her late sister Jane Fishman. Bette also felt blessed to have grown up with her dear first cousins.

Born on October 29, 1946, in Malden, Bette lived in Revere before moving to Swampscott at the age of 14. She and Richard met in high school and raised their family in Swampscott.

Bette received her PhD in Nutritional Biology from MIT in 1972 after completing her undergraduate degree at Simmons College. She started at Emmanuel College as a Biology Professor in 1974 and taught for 43 dedicated years. Bette’s cherished years at Emmanuel resulted in lifelong friendships. She was very involved with furthering her community and the lives of her students, serving on multiple committees and collaborating with colleagues to enhance her department. She was recognized for her excellence in teaching and was a mentor to many, especially young women in science.

Bette loved growing up on the beach, taking family vacations, baking birthday cakes, and spending Nana Days with her grandchildren, doing science experiments, going to Salem Willows, and playing board games.

Services will be private. Bette was so grateful for her caring treatment at the Mass General/North Shore Cancer Center at MGH Danvers. Donations may be made in her honor at https://giving.massgeneral.org/cancer/donate/. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.