PEABODY – Despite the drizzle, Chabad of Peabody carried on with its Lag B’Omer Family Fun Day on April 29, bringing a bouncy house, giant checker board and cookout indoors from the Lowell Street shul’s yard as originally planned.

Thirty people gathered indoors and outside to schmooze, play kids’ games, munch on hamburgers and hot dogs, and play video games in the Ultimate Mobile Gaming trailer parked out front. In the spirit of the holiday in which people light bonfires, a fire pit was set up outside so that folks could roast marshmallows and make S’mores.

The religious holiday is celebrated on the 33rd day of the Counting of the Omer, the 49-day period between Passover and Shavuot. According to www.MyJewishLearning.com, the Omer marks a period of mourning as it recalls the death of thousands of students of the first and second century Rabbi Akiva during a plague, which was said to have ended on this day.

Rabbi Sruli Baron of Tobin Bridge Chabad said one of the major themes of Lag B’Omer is celebrating the life of the Talmudic sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, a disciple of Rabbi Akiva’s, with the holiday falling on his Yahrzeit.

“He told his students before he passed away that the way I want to be remembered is with joy,” Baron said.

“Because ultimately, if you are a mystic, you can see the date of your death as the culmination of your life’s mission,” Baron said. “So he said everyone should celebrate his Yahrzeit every year, and we’ve been doing it for thousands of years.”