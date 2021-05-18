Harriett David, 88, of Everett, formerly of Malden, entered eternal rest unexpectedly on March 23, 2021 after a medical emergency.

Harriett was the dear daughter of the late Max and Pauline (Cohen) David. Loving sister of Dr. Lloyd David and Phyllis Kline. Adored aunt of Arleen Kline (Jack Stierer), Susan Kline Symington (John Symington), Richard Kline, Joyce Kline, Paulita David (Michael Jolly), Sari David (Josh Katz), and many great-nieces, great-nephews, and great-great nephews.

Harriett attended Malden schools and graduated from Manter Hall School in Cambridge and the Malden Business School. Harriett had a successful career as a payroll administrator for many companies. After retirement, she assisted elderly people making it possible for them to remain in their homes. Harriett’s greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially the young children and babies.

Contributions in Harriett’s memory may be made to Mystic Valley Elder Services, 300 Commercial St., #19, Malden, MA 02148; Lucia Mayerson-David Endowment Fund, UMass Boston, 100 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125; or Hadassah, 1320 Centre St., Newton, MA 02459. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service was held for family only at Beth Israel of Malden Cemetery, North Reading. Arrangements were handled by Goldman Funeral Chapel, Malden.