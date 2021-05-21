Lynne Sandler, of Cambridge, left this earth at age 55 on April 30, 2021 after a long battle with breast cancer.

Born on November 19, 1965 and raised in Swampscott, Lynne leaves her adoring husband Charlie Katz and her stepson Gideon Katz, her loving mother Claire Sandler of Revere and Swampscott, and her brother and sister-in-law Mark and Lisa Sandler of Lynn, as well as dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who will miss her dearly. Lynne was predeceased by her loving father Larry Sandler.

Lynne lived an unconventional life fueled by a thirst for new experiences, a strong sense of justice, and a drive to help others live happier lives. While working in the music industry, she earned a law degree from Suffolk University, passing the bar in both Massachusetts and New York, with the aim of advocating for artists. Unhappy with the combativeness of the legal system, Lynne trained as a mediator and volunteered to help tenants and landlords reach mutually beneficial agreements without litigation. After a stint as a project manager in integrative medicine where she hoped to help humanize the medical system, Lynne turned to bringing people together by creating an online dating site which matched people based on their passion for music. Later seeking something new, Lynne moved to Thailand to work as a project manager building web sites. After her return to the U.S., she focused her professional efforts on individual coaching, hoping to promote workplace civility and to help others to conduct the difficult conversations they needed to improve their lives both personally and professionally.

Lynne was a strong woman and a passionate fighter for what she believed in, but she was just as well admired for her emotional intelligence, her gentle quiet way, her ability to listen, her focus on others, and her beautiful smile. Passionate about music, and a dedicated yoga practitioner, Lynne loved to connect with others in those ways. Memories of Lynne include many grateful stories of the gentle and compassionate help she gave willingly to friends, family, and colleagues alike to work through difficult situations in their lives. Her unwavering support and acceptance of others, her desire for fairness, and her ability to create love in the world were truly a gift to those who knew her.

Lynne was deeply private and disliked being the center of attention, but she would be pleased to be remembered through positive actions: treating others with compassion and understanding, standing up for fairness, and simply spreading love in the world. A strikingly beautiful person, inside and out, Lynne and her lovely warm smile will be profoundly missed, and we will honor her memory by working to make the world a gentler, kinder, and more loving place.

Due to pandemic regulations, Lynne was laid to rest in a private graveside service on May 3 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Peabody. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Lynne’s memory to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

