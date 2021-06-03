Phinix Virtual Kitchen Group, an award-winning restaurant that specializes in Mediterranean cuisine and combines a collection of healthy-oriented food brands, recently expanded into Lynn by opening Phinix Kitchen and Lounge.

Located in the heart of Lynn Arts District at 56 Central Square, the Phinix Kitchens aim to introduce nutritious alternatives – take out, delivery and catering.

The restaurant is a partnership between Sam Pogosov, the founder of Phinix Virtual Kitchens Group and Mikhael Rakhunov. Rakhunov, known as Chef Misha, is a popular chef on the North Shore with over 20 years of experience in Israeli, Mediterranean, Russian, American and European cuisine.

The restaurant aims to combine tasty, healthy fare that is also accessible. Chef Misha offers made-from- scratch hummus, gluten-free falafel, yogurt-based tzatziki and other Mediterranean options. All dishes are prepared to order, individually plated and ready for pick-up and delivery.

With the capacity to fit up to 60 people, the unique space will serve as a multi-purpose room that can be used as a banquet hall and rented for small private functions, corporate events, concerts and art exhibits. Chef Misha also offers Sunday Shakshuka Brunches, cooking and nutrition classes for adults and kids.

For more information, visit www.phinixloungelynn.com.