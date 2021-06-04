Henry Kaplan, of Peabody, the son of the late Ida (Neiman) and George Kaplan, died peacefully at home with his wife by his side on June 1, 2021 at the age of 89.

Beloved husband of Leona Kaplan, with whom he shared 66 wonderful years of marriage. Left to cherish his memory are his daughters Jenny Roney and Phyllis Levine (Arthur), his daughter-in-law Robyn Kaplan, and grandchildren Heather Roney, Spencer Roney, Samuel Levine (fiancée Sarah Semel), Leah Zwemke (fiancé Eric Heath), Becah Kaplan, Noah Kaplan, and Kaleb Kaplan. Henry was predeceased by his son George Kaplan, his granddaughter Suzannah Levine, his brothers Sumner Kaplan (Shirley) and Leonard Kaplan (Marion), and his son-in-law Brian Roney.

Henry grew up in Cam­bridge, and graduated from Rindge Technical School and Northeastern University. He raised his family in Peabody, spending the majority of his free time at Temple Ner Tamid, where he was president during the synagogue’s early years. Henry worked for 50 years as a heating and cooling engineer with both Portland Pipe and Metropolitan Pipe and Fitting.

In addition to golf and travel, he loved cooking special dishes for his family and friends; his apple pie was his grandchildren’s favorite. Henry also enjoyed time in his woodworking shop, where he made furniture for all the grandchildren.

He cherished his time spent with family, friends, and respected colleagues.

A funeral service for Henry was held on June 4 at Temple Ner Tamid, Peabody, with interment at Roxbury Mutual Cemetery, 19 Washington St., Woburn.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Henry’s memory to Temple Ner Tamid, 368 Lowell St., Peabody, MA 01960, or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.