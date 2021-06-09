Arthur Greenbaum, of Salem, entered into eternal rest on June 3, 2021 at the age of 79.

He was born on January 22, 1942 in Lynn, the son of George and Ruth Greenbaum. He graduated from Lynn Classical High School, and raised his family in Swampscott. He worked for 50 years at Tri-City Sales, forging both business and personal friendships that spanned many years. Arthur loved fishing, bowling and his annual trips to Disney World with his family. He cherished his time spent with family, friends, colleagues and clients.

Arthur is survived by his beloved wife Barbara Gail (Krasnow) of Salem. He is also survived by his three children Jeffrey and his husband Walter Cousineau of Sonoma, California, Gary and his wife Winnie Man of Beverly, and Mindi and her husband Matthew Barrett of Danvers, as well as his grandchildren Kylie Barrett and Persephone Man-Greenbaum, and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Lawrence of Kingston, New Hampshire.

Due to limitations still imposed by pandemic regulations, a private memorial service was held at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, followed by a private internment at Pride of Lynn Cemetery on June 7.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Arthur’s memory to Care Dimensions Hospice Support Services, 75 Sylvan St., B-102, Danvers, MA 01923.

Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.