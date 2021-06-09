Dr. Irving M. Marcus, of Lake Worth, Florida, entered into rest on June 6, 2021 at the age of 83.

He was the beloved husband of Audrey Marcus, with whom he shared 57 wonderful years of marriage. Devoted father of Aaron Marcus and his wife Nancy, and Lawrence Marcus and his wife Suzanne. Cherished grandfather of Gabby, Jackson, Cameron, Skylar, and Charlotte Marcus. The loving brother of the late Renee Perkins and brother-in-law of Ruth Katz. Dear son of the late Julius and Faye Marcus.

Born on October 13, 1937, Irving grew up in Revere, graduated from Boston College and NYU School of Dentistry, and raised his family in Peabody. He practiced general dentistry in Salem and Peabody for over 40 years. He was a dedicated member of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody. Irving loved to play cards, golf, swim, follow his favorite Boston sports teams, and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was loved by his patients and colleagues in his practice and the many friends he made over his lifetime.

A graveside service for Irving Marcus will be held on Thursday, June 10, at 10 a.m., at Sudlikov Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Irving’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation.