Brenda Sidman, 72, a longtime resident of Scarborough, Maine, died peacefully at home on June 12, 2021 after a years-long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. She was surrounded by family during this, her last crisis.

She is survived by Steven, her husband of 51 years, her daughters Jessica, Angela, and Hilary, her brothers Kenneth and Gary Handelman, her sister-in-law Rosanne Karp, her brother-in-law Peter Sidman, five grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a beloved aunt. She was predeceased by her parents Henry and Silvia Handelman, and her in-laws Max and Dorothy Sidman.

Born in Brighton in 1949, Brenda was a 1966 graduate of Peabody High School and a 1970 graduate of Colby College. She worked mainly in payroll, first for Realvest of Vancouver, Washington, for nine years, and then for 19 years at TD Bank in Portland, Maine, from which she retired only two years ago.

She enjoyed sewing, knitting, and baking. All of Steven’s socks were knit by Brenda. She especially enjoyed helping others. She was a volunteer tutor at the Hough School in Vancouver, Washington, and at the Reiche School in Portland, Maine.

Brenda enjoyed travel, and in her later years was able to tour the UK, Belgium, Spain, and Italy with her daughter Angela. The photo in this notice was in fact taken in Milan.

She was excellent with money, and coordinated the refinance of homes in California (helping to pay for the kids’ college), and Maine. She was also primarily responsible for coordinating two cross-country moves, the sale of the home in Vancouver, Washington, and the purchase of the current home in Scarborough, Maine.

Brenda was a loving wife, a devoted mother, and a kind and humane person generally. We are all poorer for her passing.

The family would like to thank her doctors, Dr. Fuchs-Ertman of Intermed, Dr. Mohr of Pulmonology Associates, and Dr. Wertheim of Brigham and Women’s Hospital. We would also like to thank the staff of VNA Home Health Care and Hospice, especially Palliative Care Nurse Sarah Levy, and in the last week, the dedicated hospice nurses and home health aides for their hospice care. Their efforts eased her final days and comforted the family.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 15 at 11 a.m., at the Chapel at Maple Hill Cemetery, 99 Canterbury Road, Peabody. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Peabody.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine. Shiva will be held at her late residence for three days following the burial. Arrangements were handled by Torf Funeral Service, Chelsea. Visit torffuneralservice.com for an guestbook and directions.