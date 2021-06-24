Stephen I. Golditch, of Peabody, entered into rest on June 1, 2021, at age 73.

Beloved son of the late Meyer and Minnie Golditch, Stephen leaves his cousins Herbert Selesnick, Charlene Selesnick, Fern Selesnick, Harvey Cohen, Norman Cohen, Barbara Waldman, Sandy Segal, and Miriam Kates, and many dear friends.

Stephen grew up in Chelsea and Peabody and graduated from Peabody Veterans Memorial High School. After a brief period teaching at the Landmark School in Manchester, he worked in the fast food industry for many years.

He was an avid reader of political news and biographies, an outspoken critic of the U.S.’s role in Vietnam, and a conscientious student of stock market investment strategies. Stephen loved spending time at the beach, dining on Chinese food, and laughing while arguing about politics with his friends.

A private funeral service was held at Sons of Jacob Cemetery, Danvers. In place of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Stephen's memory to a charity of your choice.