Michael Hoberman has been selected to be the keynote speaker for the 41st Annual IAJGS (International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies) International Conference on Jewish Genealogy. The 2021 All-Virtual Conference will be held from Aug. 1-5. Hoberman’s talk will explore the earliest vestiges of Jewish American literature which, he asserts, can be found in the personal correspondence of North America’s 18th- and early 19th-century Jewish settlers.

The conference will feature live-stream presentations as well as more than 100 pre-recorded, on-demand videos, both available for 60 days after the conference ends. Sessions will cover virtually every aspect of Jewish genealogy and research. The special conference tracks this year are: Early Jewish Settlers of the Americas, Innovative Methodology, Keepers of the Shoah Memory, Beginners Research, DNA Insights for Genealogy, and Heritage and Cultural Materials.

The IAJGS is an umbrella organization of more than 93 Jewish genealogical societies worldwide. It coordinates and organizes activities such as its annual International Conference on Jewish Genealogy and provides a unified voice as the spokesperson on behalf of its members.

The IAJGS’s vision is of a worldwide network of Jewish genealogical research organizations and partners working together as one coherent, effective, and respected community, enabling people to succeed in researching Jewish ancestry and heritage.

Registration and Conference program details are posted on the conference website: iajgs2021.org.